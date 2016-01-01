See All Pediatricians in Springfield, MO
Dr. Steven McCaig, DO

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven McCaig, DO

Dr. Steven McCaig, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from Midwestern University.

Dr. McCaig works at Pediatric Associates of Springfield Inc. in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCaig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates of Springfield Inc.
    1000 E Primrose St Ste 560, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 631-0122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven McCaig, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275786899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven McCaig, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCaig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCaig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCaig works at Pediatric Associates of Springfield Inc. in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. McCaig’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.