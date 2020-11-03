Overview of Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM

Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Cincinnati Foot & Ankle Care in Mason, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.