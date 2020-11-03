Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM
Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mason, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Centers for Foot & Ankle Care5300 Socialville Foster Rd Ste 160, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 844-8585Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday2:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cfac1260 Nilles Rd Bldg A1, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-6232
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He treated callus on my foot. Initially I thought I had to go for surgery but he used difference procedure for cleaning and was able to get rid of callus.
About Dr. Steven McCarthy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1619383874
Education & Certifications
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.
