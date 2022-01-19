Dr. Steven McCarus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McCarus, MD
Dr. Steven McCarus, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Winter Park100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Celebration380 Celebration Pl Fl 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I dealt with heavy menstrual bleeding for years and was miserable. After finally seeing Dr. McCarus, it was discovered that I had multiple uterine fibroids and adhesions to my bladder & uterus. I can't say enough about Dr. McCarus' caring nature and level of professionalism. I had a laparoscopic hysterectomy, and I was up and moving in a week. The surgery changed my life, and I am eternally grateful to Dr. McCarus for the amazing work he does and the way it can change a woman's life.
About Dr. Steven McCarus, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891736476
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center|Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine
Dr. McCarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCarus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCarus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCarus works at
Dr. McCarus has seen patients for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCarus speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.