See All Allergists & Immunologists in Burien, WA
Dr. Steven McClean, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven McClean, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. McClean works at Steven P Mcclean MD in Burien, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Steven P Mcclean MD
    14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Steven P. McClean M.D.P.S
    16113 8 Ave SW # E-3, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3
    Steven P Mcclean MD
    4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 310, Renton, WA 98055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Food Allergy
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Sinusitis
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Bronchitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Desensitization
Drug or Food Challenge
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hypogammaglobulinemia
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Itchy Skin
Latex Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Postnasal Drip
Toxic Effect of Venom

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Feb 15, 2019
I have been seeing Dr. McClean for several years. He is a kind man and handles my asthma and allergies like a pro. I have even gotten my flu shots and went to see him when I had a long lingering cold. I highly recommend him.
Burien, WA — Feb 15, 2019
Photo: Dr. Steven McClean, MD
About Dr. Steven McClean, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1780612887
Education & Certifications

  • University Tex
  • University Okla
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven McClean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McClean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McClean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McClean has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. McClean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClean.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

