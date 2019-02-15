Overview

Dr. Steven McClean, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. McClean works at Steven P Mcclean MD in Burien, WA with other offices in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

