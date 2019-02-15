Dr. Steven McClean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McClean, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven McClean, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. McClean works at
Locations
-
1
Steven P Mcclean MD14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
-
2
Steven P. McClean M.D.P.S16113 8 Ave SW # E-3, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
-
3
Steven P Mcclean MD4300 Talbot Rd S Ste 310, Renton, WA 98055 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClean?
I have been seeing Dr. McClean for several years. He is a kind man and handles my asthma and allergies like a pro. I have even gotten my flu shots and went to see him when I had a long lingering cold. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven McClean, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1780612887
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- University Okla
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McClean using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McClean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClean works at
Dr. McClean has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McClean. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.