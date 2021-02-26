Dr. Steven McLees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McLees, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven McLees, MD
Dr. Steven McLees, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. McLees works at
Dr. McLees' Office Locations
Creekside Womens Care PA2097 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 312W, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 789-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's an amazing dr. I've been with dr mclees since he started with partners 10 years ago he's seen me through 4 pregnancies and 2 miscarriages. It's going to be hard to find another dr like him when he retires!!
About Dr. Steven McLees, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tn Grad School Of Med
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLees accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLees works at
Dr. McLees has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McLees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLees.
