Dr. Steven McSwain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McSwain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McSwain, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven McSwain, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. McSwain works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McSwain?
About Dr. Steven McSwain, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033384516
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Clinical Pathology and Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McSwain accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McSwain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McSwain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McSwain works at
Dr. McSwain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.