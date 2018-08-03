Dr. Steven Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Meier, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Meier, MD
Dr. Steven Meier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Dr. Meier works at
Dr. Meier's Office Locations
The Center for Progressive Sports Medicine8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 215, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 777-7845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. He makes you feel like family and walks you through the whole process with no pressure.
About Dr. Steven Meier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1104856582
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego, and Southern California
- Northwestern University Med Sch
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Elmhurst College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.