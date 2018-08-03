See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Steven Meier, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Meier, MD

Dr. Steven Meier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Meier works at Steven W Meier MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Progressive Sports Medicine
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 215, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 777-7845

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 03, 2018
    Excellent surgeon. He makes you feel like family and walks you through the whole process with no pressure.
    CA — Aug 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Meier, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104856582
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Diego, and Southern California
    • Northwestern University Med Sch
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Elmhurst College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meier works at Steven W Meier MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meier’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

