Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Meltzer works at Allergy & Asthma Care Center SC in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care Center
    3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 209, Long Beach, CA 90808
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2017
    Excellent experience. Dr. Meltzer was kind, thorough, knowledgeable, a great listener and created an action plan for my son. He definitely exceeded my expectations.
    About Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316915135
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kaiser Fdn Hospital
    Internship
    • Chldns Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meltzer works at Allergy & Asthma Care Center SC in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Meltzer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

