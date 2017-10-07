Overview

Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Meltzer works at Allergy & Asthma Care Center SC in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.