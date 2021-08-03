Overview

Dr. Steven Merrill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Taylorsville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Merrill works at Piedmont Health Care in Taylorsville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.