Dr. Steven Miller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Miller, DPM
Dr. Steven Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Skokie Foot & Ankle Specialists Ltd.9933 Lawler Ave Ste 315, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 675-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller was very professional and easy to work with. He made the whole "I fractured my ankle" process as easy as it could be. Thanks for the great care!
About Dr. Steven Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.