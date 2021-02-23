Dr. Steven Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Miller, MD
Dr. Steven Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Primary office6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 985-9184
AZ Hand Health, PC7165 E University Dr Bldg 11, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 686-8412
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
When I went to the hospital for a broken wrist, they referred me to some doctor 45 min away. So I took to the Internet to find one closer to me. I’m so grateful I did! Based solely on the reviews, I picked Dr. Miller and what an amazing choice that turned out to be! He is by far thee best Dr! You can tell that he truly cares for his patients! He listened attentively and explained options thoroughly! So if you are looking for a phenomenal hand surgeon, he’s your guy! You will NOT be disappointed!! The reviews speak for themself!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of South Florida
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
