Dr. Steven Miller, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Miller, MD

Dr. Steven Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at AZ Hand Health, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Primary office
    6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 985-9184
    AZ Hand Health, PC
    7165 E University Dr Bldg 11, Mesa, AZ 85207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 686-8412

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2021
    When I went to the hospital for a broken wrist, they referred me to some doctor 45 min away. So I took to the Internet to find one closer to me. I’m so grateful I did! Based solely on the reviews, I picked Dr. Miller and what an amazing choice that turned out to be! He is by far thee best Dr! You can tell that he truly cares for his patients! He listened attentively and explained options thoroughly! So if you are looking for a phenomenal hand surgeon, he’s your guy! You will NOT be disappointed!! The reviews speak for themself!
    Shaeliah Beas — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Miller, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508885575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of New Mexico Hospital
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgery Res
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

