Dr. Steven Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Miller, MD
Dr. Steven Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
South Mob 1005224 E I 240 SERVICE RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed triple bypass on my mother. Amazing man. Caring. Thorough. Would highly recommend to anyone. Few like him.
About Dr. Steven Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.