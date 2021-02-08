Overview of Dr. Steven Miller, MD

Dr. Steven Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Miller works at Dayton Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Inc. in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.