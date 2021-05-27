Overview

Dr. Steven Mills, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Mills works at Pacific Cddc in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Orange, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sphincterotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.