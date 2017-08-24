Dr. Steven Milman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Milman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Milman, MD
Dr. Steven Milman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Milman works at
Dr. Milman's Office Locations
Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Thoracic Surgery25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milman was extremely thorough with his explanations of everything we would be doing going forward. He alswered all of my questions honestly. Wonderful surgeon
About Dr. Steven Milman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588821078
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Brown University-RIH
- Rhode Island Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Cornell University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Milman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milman has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.
