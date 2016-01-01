Overview of Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD

Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Mishkin works at Millennium Eye Care in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.