Dr. Moen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Moen, MD
Dr. Steven Moen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steve Moen and Dr (I think Stein) replaced my right hip in 2001 (I was 49). Twenty-one years later, I can still do things I couldn’t do when i was 16! Thank you Dr Moen!!!
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Moen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moen.
