Overview of Dr. Steven Moen, MD

Dr. Steven Moen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.



Dr. Moen works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.