Dr. Steven Mohnssen, MD
Dr. Steven Mohnssen, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Memorial Health System Sleep Disorders Center4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 445, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-5075
Pulmonary Associates PC1725 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-1069
CO Health Medical Group Cardio1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 365-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Mohnssen quite literally saved my life. He correctly diagnosed an extremely rare and difficult disease, and he then found the correct treatment. He instigated emergency life-saving measures immediately upon seeing me and recognized the danger of my situation. I was in a coma, but he communicated directly and very well with my family.
About Dr. Steven Mohnssen, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- IU Health University
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohnssen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohnssen.
