See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD

Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Montgomery works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
4.8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. William May, MD
Dr. William May, MD
4.7 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shepherd Eye Center
    3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
  2. 2
    Shepherd Eye Center
    2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Shepherd Eye Center
    2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088
  4. 4
    Research Group-windmill
    9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-2088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Stye
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Stye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Montgomery?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr Montgomery is always friendly and down to earth - easy to talk to. Intelligent and can explain things to you at your level.
    Mark C — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Montgomery to family and friends

    Dr. Montgomery's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Montgomery

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790736031
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Dean Mcgee Eye Inst
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.