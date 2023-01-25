Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD
Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
Shepherd Eye Center3575 Pecos McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-2088
Shepherd Eye Center2100 N Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 731-2088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Shepherd Eye Center2475 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 120, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 731-2088
Research Group-windmill9100 W Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-2088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Montgomery is always friendly and down to earth - easy to talk to. Intelligent and can explain things to you at your level.
About Dr. Steven Montgomery, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Dean Mcgee Eye Inst
- University Hospital
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montgomery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montgomery speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.