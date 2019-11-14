Dr. Steven Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Morgan, MD
Dr. Steven Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
Total Orthopedics Sport & Spine7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-9995Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Steven Morgan, due to injuries sustained to both of my knees. Dr. Morgan's expert approach was to first try physical therapy, and to not jump into surgery right away. After four weeks of P.T., I had not achieved total healing. Dr. Morgan then recommended bi-lateral orthoscopic surgery of both knees to achieve the desired results. With five weeks after surgery, I am continuing to heal. However, my knees feel so much better in comparison to pre-surgery. I am healing beautifully, and contribute my success and rapid healing to the skill and knowledge of Dr. Morgan. If you are seeking an excellent knee doctor, Dr. Morgan is the one to see, I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Morgan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tn/campbell Clin
- Baptist Mem Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
