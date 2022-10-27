See All Ophthalmologists in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (254)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD

Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.

Dr. Mortenson works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mortenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prescott
    3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 218-9282
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pterygium
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Avesis
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare
    • Yavapai Long Term Care

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 254 ratings
    Patient Ratings (254)
    5 Star
    (205)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 27, 2022
    He took my husband on an emergency bases even thought he did not take our insurance. He spotted my husbands detached retina and sent him for a retina specialist to get it fixed right away. I was very glad he took the time do see my husband.
    Susan — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1962473595
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • University of Utah Medical Center
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Yavapai Regional Medical Center
    • Yavapai Regional Medical Center East

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mortenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mortenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mortenson works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mortenson’s profile.

    Dr. Mortenson has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    254 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mortenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mortenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

