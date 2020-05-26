Overview of Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM

Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Mosley works at Affiliated Foot Care Clinic PC in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.