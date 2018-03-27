Dr. Steven Murk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Murk, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Murk, MD
Dr. Steven Murk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Mclaren Northern Michigan416 Connable Ave, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-4000
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 473-3272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murk is by far the biggest hero in my life. Was there waiting? Of course, but I’d wait three hours to see him. He’s a specialist, the most patient and kind doctor I’ve ever met. He knew the extreme pain I was in and helped me through it. Between his thorough explanations and his answers to my endless questions, I knew exactly what to expect. I feel 1000% better now thanks to his care. Couldn’t recommend him more highly.
About Dr. Steven Murk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1457330110
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University Of Southern California
- University Of California San Diego
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Murk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Murk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.