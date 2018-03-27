See All Neurosurgeons in Petoskey, MI
Dr. Steven Murk, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (55)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Murk, MD

Dr. Steven Murk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Murk works at Petoskey Surgeons in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren Northern Michigan
    416 Connable Ave, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 487-4000
  2. 2
    Csna
    2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Subdural Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 27, 2018
    Dr. Murk is by far the biggest hero in my life. Was there waiting? Of course, but I’d wait three hours to see him. He’s a specialist, the most patient and kind doctor I’ve ever met. He knew the extreme pain I was in and helped me through it. Between his thorough explanations and his answers to my endless questions, I knew exactly what to expect. I feel 1000% better now thanks to his care. Couldn’t recommend him more highly.
    Bret C. in Colorado Springs, CO — Mar 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Murk, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457330110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
