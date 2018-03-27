Overview of Dr. Steven Murk, MD

Dr. Steven Murk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Murk works at Petoskey Surgeons in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.