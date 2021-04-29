Overview of Dr. Steven Rivera Murphy, MD

Dr. Steven Rivera Murphy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Rivera Murphy works at Spectrum Behavioral PC in Stamford, CT with other offices in Greenwich, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.