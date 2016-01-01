Overview

Dr. Steven Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dalton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Orrville Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Dunlap Family Physicians in Dalton, OH with other offices in Orrville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.