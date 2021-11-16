Overview of Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD

Dr. Steven Mutchnik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Mutchnik works at Uropartners LLC in Skokie, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL, Lake Forest, IL and Highland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.