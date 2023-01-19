Overview of Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD

Dr. Steven Myerthall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from The University Of British Columbia and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Myerthall works at The CORE Institute in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.