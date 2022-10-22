Dr. Nakajima has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Nakajima works at
Locations
1
Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At1195 W FREMONT AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (650) 498-7911
2
UofL Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nakajima?
I had done 5 embryo transfers with another clinic, so when I came to Dr. Nakajima, he made sure to create a plan tailored to me and my unique circumstances (failed transfers, endometriosis, prior surgeries). He was thorough, attentive, kind, knowledgeable, and never dismissed any concerns I had. After having me do two rounds of egg collection, a mock cycle, and a uterine biopsy, we finally made it to our perfect and painless 6th embryo transfer. When it resulted in a pregnancy, he said slowly, "Enjoy this pregnancy," which really spoke to me. My husband and I repeated those words to each other over and over throughout the journey, when we were feeling anxious or worried. We have an 8 month old AMAZING baby boy and will be going back to Dr. Nakajima when we are ready to make him a brother (all our frozen embryos are boys!).
About Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1518983287
Education & Certifications
- U Vt
- San Bernardino/Loma Linda U
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nakajima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nakajima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakajima. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakajima.
