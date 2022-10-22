See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (48)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Nakajima works at Sunnyvale Fertility & Reproductive Health in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At
    1195 W FREMONT AVE, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 498-7911
  2. 2
    UofL Health Care Outpatient Center
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I had done 5 embryo transfers with another clinic, so when I came to Dr. Nakajima, he made sure to create a plan tailored to me and my unique circumstances (failed transfers, endometriosis, prior surgeries). He was thorough, attentive, kind, knowledgeable, and never dismissed any concerns I had. After having me do two rounds of egg collection, a mock cycle, and a uterine biopsy, we finally made it to our perfect and painless 6th embryo transfer. When it resulted in a pregnancy, he said slowly, "Enjoy this pregnancy," which really spoke to me. My husband and I repeated those words to each other over and over throughout the journey, when we were feeling anxious or worried. We have an 8 month old AMAZING baby boy and will be going back to Dr. Nakajima when we are ready to make him a brother (all our frozen embryos are boys!).
    — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Nakajima, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518983287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Vt
    Residency
    • San Bernardino/Loma Linda U
    Medical Education
    • St Louis U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
