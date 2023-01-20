Overview

Dr. Steven Naymagon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Naymagon works at Carnegie Hills Ob/Gyn in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.