Dr. Steven Naymagon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Naymagon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Naymagon works at
Locations
New York Gastroenterology Associates1150 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-2490Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical care and very attentive manner.
About Dr. Steven Naymagon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naymagon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naymagon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naymagon has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naymagon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Naymagon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naymagon.
