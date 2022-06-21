Dr. Steven Neubauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neubauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Neubauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Neubauer, MD is a Dermatologist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Neubauer works at
Locations
1
Premier Dermatology - New Lenox1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 249-2738
2
Premier Dermatology - Crest Hill2051 Plainfield Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 249-2754
3
Premier Dermatology - Naperville1520 Bond St, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 474-3636Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The visit was quick and super easy. This was my first visit with a dermatologist and I was a bit nervous. Doctor and his team helped me feel comfortable and listened to from the moment I checked in and got help with my insurance to the staff who helped me prepare for the doctor to complete his exam. They even stayed after he finished to make sure I understood everything. Thank you!
About Dr. Steven Neubauer, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
