Dr. Steven Newman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with University Hospital.
University of Virginia Department of Ophthalmology1300 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 924-5978MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Newman has answered a question for me. I always wondered where Grumpy of the seven dwarfs went. Glad to see he is employed.
About Dr. Steven Newman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1649349275
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins U
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Princeton U
- Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
