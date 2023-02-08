See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Milledgeville, GA
Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO

Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They completed their fellowship with Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Niergarth works at Oconee Orthopedics in Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Niergarth's Office Locations

    Oconee Orthopedics
    1201 N Columbia Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 (478) 451-0040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Navicent Health Baldwin
  • Putnam General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Limb Pain
Wrist Fracture
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Hip Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spondylitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Arthritis
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Tendonitis
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1275640625
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Lansing General Hospital
    • Carson City Hospital
    • Michigan State University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Niergarth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niergarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Niergarth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Niergarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Niergarth works at Oconee Orthopedics in Milledgeville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Niergarth’s profile.

    Dr. Niergarth has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Niergarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Niergarth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niergarth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niergarth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niergarth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

