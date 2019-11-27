See All General Surgeons in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Steven Nishida, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Nishida, MD

Dr. Steven Nishida, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Nishida works at Nishida & Berman Mds in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nishida's Office Locations

    Honolulu Biological Laboratory
    1380 Lusitana St Ste 810, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-0066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 27, 2019
    I had my one month post-surgery check-up this morning with Dr. Nishida. As usual, even though I know he is really busy with seeing patients and doing surgeries, Dr. Nishida was his patient, smiling, good-natured and comforting self. I have had consultations and had surgeries here, on the mainland West and East Coasts and in Asia and I must say that Dr. Nishida is, by far, one of the two best surgical doctors I have ever had. I have had good and bad experiences with doctors and surgical procedures over my lifetime and the experience I had with Dr. Nishida, including initial examination with detailed explanation of what he would be doing during and after surgery, his expertise and experience, bedside manner and surgical excellence are all top notch. My regular internist had referred me to Dr. Nishida for this surgical procedure. I asked my internist if Dr. Nishida was good and my internist commented that Dr. Nishida was great. How right he was! No hesitation in recommending him!
    About Dr. Steven Nishida, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568439347
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
