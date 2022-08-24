Dr. Steven Nissman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Nissman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Nissman, MD
Dr. Steven Nissman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Nissman's Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology545 W Germantown Pike Fl 2, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 834-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Nissman took the time to get to know my medical history and got to know me as a person, ensuring that he could give me the best care. I have had glasses since I was 6 and have been diabetic for over 20 years. I trust Dr. Nissman more than any opthamologist I've had. Seriously -- a good doctor, a good person - Dr. Nissman has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Steven Nissman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184659310
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nissman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nissman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nissman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nissman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.