Overview of Dr. Steven Novotny, MD

Dr. Steven Novotny, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Novotny works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.