Dr. Steven Novotny, MD
Dr. Steven Novotny, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Marshall Orthopaedics1600 Medical Center Dr Ste G500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1262Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Excellent doctor, takes time to listen and explains that you understand
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Novotny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novotny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novotny has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novotny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Novotny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novotny.
