Dr. Steven Nunns, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Nunns, MD
Dr. Steven Nunns, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Nunns' Office Locations
Novant Health OB/GYN - Bolivia584 Hospital Dr NE Unit B, Bolivia, NC 28422 Directions (910) 255-5525
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Nunns, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134583768
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nunns accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
