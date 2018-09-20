Dr. Steven Nwe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Nwe, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Nwe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Steven M. Nwe is a very good dermatalogyst.Dr.Nwe is very smart, knowlegeable and professional doctor.He realy cares about his patients and he does every possible and impossible thing to cure his patients.Dr.Nwe is a very good doctor! I like the way he performed a biopsy on me,I didn't feel a thing and he did it very professionally too.Biopsy was done very good and fast.Dorctor Steven M.Nwe is a very good dermotologyst and he treats the skin canser too.I highly recommend him.He is the best.
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1083863260
- John H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County|University of Chicago (NorthShore)
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
