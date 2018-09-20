See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Steven Nwe, DO

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Nwe, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Nwe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Sono and Li
    1460 N Halsted St Ste 501, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Plantar Wart
Mole Evaluation
Rash
Plantar Wart
Mole Evaluation

Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2018
    Steven M. Nwe is a very good dermatalogyst.Dr.Nwe is very smart, knowlegeable and professional doctor.He realy cares about his patients and he does every possible and impossible thing to cure his patients.Dr.Nwe is a very good doctor! I like the way he performed a biopsy on me,I didn't feel a thing and he did it very professionally too.Biopsy was done very good and fast.Dorctor Steven M.Nwe is a very good dermotologyst and he treats the skin canser too.I highly recommend him.He is the best.
    About Dr. Steven Nwe, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083863260
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John H. Stroger Hospital Of Cook County|University of Chicago (NorthShore)
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Nwe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwe works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nwe’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

