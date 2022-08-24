Overview

Dr. Steven Ogas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med|University of New Mexico / Main Campus and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Ogas works at COMMUNITY DENTAL SERVICES in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.