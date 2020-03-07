Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Olson, MD
Dr. Steven Olson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center2301 Erwin Rd, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-8111MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Durham Regional Hospital3643 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 470-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Private Diagnostic Clinic Pllc40 Duke Medicine Cir, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 668-0291TuesdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Duke Ambulatory Surgery Center Arringdon5601 Arringdon Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560 Directions (919) 660-5066
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Regional Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olson did my very needed hip replacement. He is a skilled surgeon and a very kind person as well. I am so grateful to him for eliminating my arthritic pain.
About Dr. Steven Olson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1417044025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
