Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD
Dr. Steven Olszewski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa) and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Excellent radiation oncologist. Treated my cancer and I am cured. He keeps a close eye on his former patients to make sure the cancer is gone. Very knowledgeable.
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Hospital and Medical Center - Radiation Therapy|St Marys Hospital and Medical Center-San Francisco
- University Of California|University of California (Irvine)
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine (Tampa)
- Therapeutic Radiology
