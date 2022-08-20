Dr. Steven Orshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Orshan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Orshan, MD
Dr. Steven Orshan, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Orshan's Office Locations
Nassau Queens Pulmonary Associates PC3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 303, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-0707
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury15636 Crossbay Blvd Ste C Fl 2, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (516) 326-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using Dr. Orshan for a while and I wouldn't use anyone else. So compassionate and caring. Makes me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Steven Orshan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1295822906
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Internal Medicine Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Pulmonary Diseases U Hosp-Suny Hlth S C-Bklyn, Internal Medicine Kings Co
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Orshan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orshan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orshan has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orshan speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Orshan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.