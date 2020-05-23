See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Margate, FL
Dr. Steven Ory, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.7 (11)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Ory, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Ory works at IVF Florida Reproductive Associates in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    IVF FLORIDA Reproductive Associates - Margate
    3251 N State Road 7 Ste 200, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 247-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Amenorrhea
Assisted Reproductive Technique

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 23, 2020
    I’ve had Dr Ory for many years and he is the only Dr who knew what tests I needed to accurately diagnose me and then knew exactly what I needed to get me healthy and to begin trials. After 5 other gyne’s failed me, he’s the only Dr. who knows about pcos, gyne issues hormones and how it affects fertility. He’s more concerned about you being healthy as his first concern and that’s always good medicine. Healthy woman is the best chance of getting pregnant. If you’re considering IVF this is the only place I recommend. And if you have pcos this is the only Dr I recommend.
    Carol Romeo — May 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Ory, MD
    About Dr. Steven Ory, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659455392
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    • Mayo Clin Grad Sch Med|Mayo Clin Grad School Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Washington and Lee University
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Ory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ory has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ory works at IVF Florida Reproductive Associates in Margate, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ory’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

