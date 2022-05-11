Overview of Dr. Steven Otto, MD

Dr. Steven Otto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Otto works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Neurology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.