Overview

Dr. Steven Overn, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prosper, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Overn works at Baylor Family Medicine Stnbrdg in Prosper, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.