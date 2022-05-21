Dr. Steven Palter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Palter, MD
Dr. Steven Palter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Main Office - Nassau County246 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 682-8900
Suffolk South747 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 499-8700
Brooklyn1624 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 998-6100
Suffolk North160 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 499-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Plainview Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I start? I have so many great things to say about Gold Coast IVF. Dr. Palter and his team are all amazing people. When I started my IVF journey I was worried and scared, but I can definitely say with Gold Coast everything went so much easier than I expected. Dr. Palter knows exactly what he is doing and he does it with so much passion. The office is very much organized and everything is always made clear. Nurses are also very supportive and do well at communicating with the patients. They make sure that all questions are answered and there is no confusion. Gold Coast also provides you with a portal where nurses leave messages on what to do on a day to day basis which I really like. I am so glad we chose Gold Coast for our Journey and I can definitely say I have no regrets with our decision.
About Dr. Steven Palter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1801970694
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Palter has seen patients for Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
