Dr. Steven Palter, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Palter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Palter works at Dr. Steven Palter in Woodbury, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office - Nassau County
    246 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 682-8900
  2. 2
    Suffolk South
    747 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 499-8700
  3. 3
    Brooklyn
    1624 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 998-6100
  4. 4
    Suffolk North
    160 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 499-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Plainview Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
In Vitro Fertilization
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Steven Palter, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801970694
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Residency
    • SUNY Buffalo & Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Palter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palter has seen patients for Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Palter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

