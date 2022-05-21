Overview

Dr. Steven Palter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, Plainview Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Palter works at Dr. Steven Palter in Woodbury, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Brooklyn, NY and Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.