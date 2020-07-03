Dr. Steven Papp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Papp, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Papp, DO
Dr. Steven Papp, DO is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital Taylor, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Papp's Office Locations
Dr. Papp, P.C.3231 West Rd, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 675-8113
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Papp, while taking care of an immediate issue with kidney stones, discovered a small cancerous growth which he removed. This was a most marvelous situation and remedy. Thank you doctor for your vigilance.
About Dr. Steven Papp, DO
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
