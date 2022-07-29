Overview

Dr. Steven Patching, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Liege , Belgium



Dr. Patching works at Gary Grinberg, MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.