Dr. Steven Patching, MD
Dr. Steven Patching, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Liege , Belgium
Patching Steven C MD800 Howe Ave Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 568-5564
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
The doctor and staff really work with you on achieving your successes. I have kept my weight off and continue to lose after 4 years.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1508913294
- Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Liege , Belgium
- University Calif Med Center
- UC-Berkeley
Dr. Patching accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Patching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patching works at
Dr. Patching has seen patients for Obesity, and more.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patching.
