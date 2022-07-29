See All General Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Steven Patching, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Patching, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Liege , Belgium

Dr. Patching works at Gary Grinberg, MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Patching Steven C MD
    800 Howe Ave Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 568-5564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Patching, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508913294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Liege , Belgium
    Internship
    • University Calif Med Center
    Undergraduate School
    • UC-Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Patching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patching works at Gary Grinberg, MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patching’s profile.

    Dr. Patching has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patching on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patching.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

