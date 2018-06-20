Dr. Steven Paynter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paynter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Paynter, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Paynter, MD
Dr. Steven Paynter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Dr. Paynter works at
Dr. Paynter's Office Locations
Dalton Surgical Group PC1504 Broadrick Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 278-6403
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hamilton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience with Dr. Paynter and his nurse today. Made me feel totally at ease during my procedure, and answered all of my questions.
About Dr. Steven Paynter, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- E Tenn State U Coll Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paynter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paynter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paynter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paynter works at
Dr. Paynter has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paynter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Paynter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paynter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paynter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paynter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.