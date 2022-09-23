Overview

Dr. Steven Pedro, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.



Dr. Pedro works at Steven D Pedro MD PA in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.