Dr. Steven Peikin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Peikin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Locations
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peikin?
Dr. Peikin is an excellent Doctor. He explains things thoroughly and is very patient. He is very kind and humble.
About Dr. Steven Peikin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1770655060
Education & Certifications
- Mass Genl Hosp
- Moffitt Hosps
- Moffitt Hosps
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Peikin has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hernia and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peikin speaks Spanish.
