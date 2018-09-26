Overview

Dr. Steven Peikin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Peikin works at Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hernia and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.