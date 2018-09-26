See All Gastroenterologists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Steven Peikin, MD

Gastroenterology
3.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Peikin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Peikin works at Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Hernia and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel
    501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroparesis
Hernia
Viral Hepatitis
Gastroparesis
Hernia
Viral Hepatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2018
    Dr. Peikin is an excellent Doctor. He explains things thoroughly and is very patient. He is very kind and humble.
    Friel in Blackwood, NJ — Sep 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Peikin, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Peikin, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Peikin, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1770655060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Genl Hosp
    Residency
    • Moffitt Hosps
    Internship
    • Moffitt Hosps
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Peikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peikin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peikin works at Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel in Mount Laurel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Peikin’s profile.

    Dr. Peikin has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Hernia and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Peikin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peikin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

